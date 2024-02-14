Reforms Carried Out In Economic Sphere Have Created A Completely New Investment Environment In Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. The reforms
carried out in the economic sphere have already created a
completely new investment environment in Azerbaijan, President
Ilham Aliyev said in his swearing-in ceremony, Trend reports.
“Whereas in previous years investment was mostly made in the oil
and gas sector, today the investment in the non-oil sector is
measured in billions of dollars. Agreements reached and contracts
signed will manifest themselves in the next few years. Progress
will be so big that everyone will see it,” the head of state
emphasized.
