Reforms Carried Out In Economic Sphere Have Created A Completely New Investment Environment In Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. The reforms carried out in the economic sphere have already created a completely new investment environment in Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev said in his swearing-in ceremony, Trend reports.

“Whereas in previous years investment was mostly made in the oil and gas sector, today the investment in the non-oil sector is measured in billions of dollars. Agreements reached and contracts signed will manifest themselves in the next few years. Progress will be so big that everyone will see it,” the head of state emphasized.