Karabakh And Eastern Zangezur Will Be New Pillar Of Our Economic Development - President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. Karabakh and
Eastern Zangezur will be a new pillar of our economic development,
President Ilham Aliyev said in his swearing-in ceremony on February
14, Trend reports.
“In those regions, projects related to agriculture, renewable
energy and tourism will provide great support to the non-oil
sector,” the head of state pointed out.
