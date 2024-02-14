Karabakh And Eastern Zangezur Will Be New Pillar Of Our Economic Development - President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur will be a new pillar of our economic development, President Ilham Aliyev said in his swearing-in ceremony on February 14, Trend reports.

“In those regions, projects related to agriculture, renewable energy and tourism will provide great support to the non-oil sector,” the head of state pointed out.