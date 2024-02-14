Process Of Providing Homes To 100% Of Families Of Martyrs And Those Disabled In The War Is Advancing Rapidly - President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. One of the
important issues in the social sphere is the social protection of
the families of martyrs and those disabled in the war. I can say
that 14,800 houses or apartments were given by the state to people
from this category, President Ilham Aliyev said in his swearing-in
ceremony, Trend reports.
“The process of providing homes to 100% of people in this
category is advancing rapidly, including this year and the next,”
the head of state added.
