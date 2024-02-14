               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Technological Development And Superiority In The Military Field Are Of Great Importance - President Ilham Aliyev


2/14/2024 9:14:33 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. Today, in the field of industrial development, in military industrial complex and, in general, in the military field, technological development are of great importance, President Ilham Aliyev said in his swearing-in ceremony on February 14, Trend reports.

“Everyone saw this during the second Karabakh war and the anti-terrorist operation. Of course, the main factor behind our victory is the Azerbaijani soldier – a man, a soldier, an officer who destroys the enemy and raises the flag in liberated lands. However, technical means do not play a small role either. We came out of the second Karabakh war with minimal losses due to technical means,” the Azerbaijani leader noted.

MENAFN14022024000187011040ID1107851710

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search