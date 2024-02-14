Technological Development And Superiority In The Military Field Are Of Great Importance - President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. Today, in the
field of industrial development, in military industrial complex
and, in general, in the military field, technological development
are of great importance, President Ilham Aliyev said in his
swearing-in ceremony on February 14, Trend reports.
“Everyone saw this during the second Karabakh war and the
anti-terrorist operation. Of course, the main factor behind our
victory is the Azerbaijani soldier – a man, a soldier, an officer
who destroys the enemy and raises the flag in liberated lands.
However, technical means do not play a small role either. We came
out of the second Karabakh war with minimal losses due to technical
means,” the Azerbaijani leader noted.
