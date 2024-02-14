Technological Development And Superiority In The Military Field Are Of Great Importance - President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. Today, in the field of industrial development, in military industrial complex and, in general, in the military field, technological development are of great importance, President Ilham Aliyev said in his swearing-in ceremony on February 14, Trend reports.

“Everyone saw this during the second Karabakh war and the anti-terrorist operation. Of course, the main factor behind our victory is the Azerbaijani soldier – a man, a soldier, an officer who destroys the enemy and raises the flag in liberated lands. However, technical means do not play a small role either. We came out of the second Karabakh war with minimal losses due to technical means,” the Azerbaijani leader noted.