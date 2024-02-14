We Need Sustainable Oil Production, And We Have Set This Task Before The Investors - President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. Work will be
continued in the field of conventional fuel – oil and gas. Work is
underway on stabilizing oil production, I think there will be
results in the near future, President Ilham Aliyev said in his
swearing-in ceremony, Trend reports.
“We need sustainable oil production, and we have set this task
before the investors. There have been certain points of concern and
these issues are due to be addressed through business contacts,”
the head of state pointed out.
MENAFN14022024000187011040ID1107851709
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.