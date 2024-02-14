               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
We Need Sustainable Oil Production, And We Have Set This Task Before The Investors - President Ilham Aliyev


2/14/2024 9:14:33 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. Work will be continued in the field of conventional fuel – oil and gas. Work is underway on stabilizing oil production, I think there will be results in the near future, President Ilham Aliyev said in his swearing-in ceremony, Trend reports.

“We need sustainable oil production, and we have set this task before the investors. There have been certain points of concern and these issues are due to be addressed through business contacts,” the head of state pointed out.

