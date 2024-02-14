Government Approves Resolution On Control Over International Military Aid To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved a resolution to monitor and control the use of international military assistance to meet the needs of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The press service of the Ministry of Defense announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a procedure for monitoring and controlling the use of international military assistance to meet the needs of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine during the legal regime of martial law," the statement reads.

As noted, the resolution, initiated by the Ministry of Defense, will regulate the interaction of central executive government bodies and other state bodies (by agreement) regarding the attraction, receipt, transfer and accounting of international military assistance.

The press service explained that the international military assistance is a new concept introduced by this resolution and will apply to all assistance provided to support the Defense Forces on a free-of-charge basis during martial law.

As Ukrinform reported, the U.S. Senate in the final vote on February 13 passed a bill that provides $95 billion in aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, including $61 billion for Ukraine.