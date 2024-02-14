Netherlands Joins Coalition To Supply Ukraine With Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Dutch Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren has said that the Netherlands has joined the coalition to supply Ukraine with advanced drones.

That's according to Reuters , Ukrinform reports.

"We know of course that drones are very important in this war," Ollongren said. "That's why we are joining the drone coalition that Ukraine has started together with Latvia, together with other countries, to make sure that we do just that - increase production, use the latest technology and to provide exactly what Ukraine needs,” she said.

Syrskyi: This war significantly increases importance of technology for army and on battlefield

According to Ollongren, for the Netherlands, there may be additional costs on top of 2 billion euros earmarked already for 2024.

As reported, the drone and EW coalition was created by Ukraine and Latvia. The decision was approved during the visit of Latvian Defense Minister Andris Sprūds to Kyiv. Later, Sweden and the United Kingdom joined the coalition.