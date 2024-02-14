Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces Eliminate Over 70 Invaders, Destroy Enemy EW System, 3 Ammo Depots

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, the Defense Forces of Ukraine have eliminated over 70 occupiers, destroyed 11 cannons, 1 electronic warfare system and 3 ammunition depots in the country's south.

The press service of the Southern Defense Forces said this in a Telegram post , Ukrinform reports.

"Ukrainian defense forces continue to inflict fire damage on the enemy's deployment sites, firing positions and rear. We received confirmation that 72 occupiers, 1 artillery system, 11 cannons, 4 mortars, 1 electronic warfare system, 5 vehicles were destroyed on the left bank over the past day,” the post reads.



It is also noted that three field ammunition depots and an enemy observation post were also destroyed.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 398,140 Russian invaders in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to February 14, 2024, including 1,060 occupiers in the past day alone. The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 6,433 enemy tanks (+9 in the past day), 12,043 armored combat vehicles (+39), 9,566 artillery systems (+66), 984 multiple launch rocket systems (+3), 671 air defense systems (+4), 332 aircraft, 325 helicopters, 7,371 unmanned aerial vehicles (+39), 1,881 cruise missiles, 24 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 12,662 motor vehicles (+39), and 1,523 special equipment units (+5).