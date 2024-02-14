Moldova Does Not Have Radar Detecting Chechens - Prime Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The radar received by Moldova from France at the end of last year cannot detect the Shahed drone, the wreckage of which was recently found in the south of the country.

This was stated by Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean at a press conference on Wednesday, Ukrinform reports citing NewsMaker .

According to Recean, Moldova needs "several billion euros" to detect all types of drones and missiles flying at different altitudes in a timely manner. But the country does not have such money yet, the Moldovan prime minister said.

"To monitor the entire airspace and detect different types of missiles and drones flying at different altitudes, we need several billion euros. We cannot afford to allocate such money from our own resources, we need to cooperate and act together with our friends," Recean added.

According to Recean, the government's main goal in the defence sector is to improve the ability to detect all drones and missiles, regardless of the altitude at which they fly. After that, we can talk about the potential of air defence.

"We have started with the first stage, as far as we can afford, with the help of Western partners. Our goal is to provide a system that fully covers the needs for timely detection of these missiles, drones, etc. At the first stage, we will be able to warn citizens in time about the danger of evacuation. At the next stage, we will invest in building the capacity to shoot down these missiles or drones," Recean said.

According to the Moldovan prime minister, thanks to the radar that the country received from France at the end of last year, which is estimated at EUR 14 million, "we can detect only a certain category of missiles and drones in advance. Namely, those flying at an altitude of 2,000 metres and above.

When asked whether the French radar could detect the Shahed drone whose wreckage recently fell on the territory of Moldova, the Prime Minister replied: "Unfortunately, no."

The prime minister was also asked when Moldova would be able to purchase an air defence system. Recean urged the public not to rush.

"We have to understand one thing: we cannot do everything at the same time. First of all, we need detection capabilities, after that we will build air defence capabilities and start with strategic, infrastructure facilities, such as the airport, railway junctions, electricity distribution hubs, etc.", he said.

According to Recean, the government's goal is to have the country's airspace fully protected by 2030.

Last December, a cargo plane delivered an airspace surveillance system to Moldova, which the republic bought from the French company THALES.

As Ukrinform reported, on 11 February, not far from the village of Etulia, Vulcanesti district. The drone attack took place on the night of 10 February in Izmail district, near the border with Moldova.

During the inspection of the crash site, sappers found the drone's warhead containing about 50 kg of explosives. Officers of the explosives department of the Moldovan Ministry of Internal Affairs defused it and collected all the wreckage of the drone.

The Moldovan authorities condemned Russia's attacks against Ukraine, in particular after the discovery of the drone wreckage in Gagauzia.