Vilnius Protests To Russia Over Putting Lithuanian Politicians On Wanted List

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Lithuania summoned a representative of the Russian Embassy and expressed its strong protest over Russia's addition of Lithuanian politicians and civil servants to the wanted list for decisions made in the course of their official duties.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry .

The ministry stressed that these decisions of the Russian Federation contradict generally recognised norms of international law, indicate attempts to falsify the past and demonstrate disrespect for the historical memory of Lithuani .

The Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs demanded that the politically motivated persecution of Lithuanian citizens be immediately stopped.

The foreign ministry of the Baltic country noted that after 13 February, Russian officials officially confirmed that many citizens of Lithuania and other foreign countries responsible for the dismantling of monuments to Soviet soldiers were included in Russia's wanted list.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the Estonian and Latvian Foreign Ministries also summoned the Russian Charge d'Affaires in their countries for clarification on the wanted list of politicians against whom Russia has opened politically motivated cases.