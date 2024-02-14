Price Of Imported Smartphones Rises In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Smartphones imported into Azerbaijan from abroad have become 17%
more expensive, while imports increased by 88%, Azernews reports, citing the report of the State
Statistics Committee
In January-December 2023, Azerbaijan imported 1,267,029
smartphones worth $334,347,000 from abroad.
The import indicators amount to 181,373,000 manats, which is 2.2
times higher, and 591,210 units (87.5%) in terms of quantity.
In the same period last year, 675,824 smartphones worth
$152,974,000 were brought into the country.
This means that the import price of one smartphone is about $264
(449 manats), compared to $226 (385 manats) in the same period last
year. The import price of smartphones increased by $38 (64 manats),
or 16.6%, in the last year.
