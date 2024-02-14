Price Of Imported Smartphones Rises In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

Smartphones imported into Azerbaijan from abroad have become 17% more expensive, while imports increased by 88%, Azernews reports, citing the report of the State Statistics Committee

In January-December 2023, Azerbaijan imported 1,267,029 smartphones worth $334,347,000 from abroad.

The import indicators amount to 181,373,000 manats, which is 2.2 times higher, and 591,210 units (87.5%) in terms of quantity.

In the same period last year, 675,824 smartphones worth $152,974,000 were brought into the country.

This means that the import price of one smartphone is about $264 (449 manats), compared to $226 (385 manats) in the same period last year. The import price of smartphones increased by $38 (64 manats), or 16.6%, in the last year.