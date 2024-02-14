Turkmenistan, Iran Discuss Development Of Transport Via Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin Read more
Turkmenistan and Iran discussed the development of transport
links between the countries of the region, including those passing
through Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
The Turkmen delegation participated in the“Iranian Maritime
Economy” forum (Turkmendenizderyayollary), during which issues of
developing international trade and transport links between the
countries of the region were discussed, according to the website of
the Maritime and River Transport Agency of Turkmenistan.
Alongside transport companies, government agencies, and business
groups from Iran, they discussed key issues: developing
international trade and strengthening transport links between
regional countries along the North-South and West-East
corridors.
Three key transport corridors were highlighted: Europe – Russia
– Azerbaijan – Iran – India, Russia – Kazakhstan – Turkmenistan –
Iran – India, Russia – Iran – India
Meetings with representatives of the Port and Maritime
Organization of Iran were held on the sidelines of the forum. The
Turkmen delegation briefed the Iranian colleagues about the port
system, the national merchant fleet, and opportunities in the field
of shipbuilding.
MENAFN14022024000195011045ID1107851701
