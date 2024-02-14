Turkmenistan, Iran Discuss Development Of Transport Via Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Turkmenistan and Iran discussed the development of transport links between the countries of the region, including those passing through Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The Turkmen delegation participated in the“Iranian Maritime Economy” forum (Turkmendenizderyayollary), during which issues of developing international trade and transport links between the countries of the region were discussed, according to the website of the Maritime and River Transport Agency of Turkmenistan.

Alongside transport companies, government agencies, and business groups from Iran, they discussed key issues: developing international trade and strengthening transport links between regional countries along the North-South and West-East corridors.

Three key transport corridors were highlighted: Europe – Russia – Azerbaijan – Iran – India, Russia – Kazakhstan – Turkmenistan – Iran – India, Russia – Iran – India

Meetings with representatives of the Port and Maritime Organization of Iran were held on the sidelines of the forum. The Turkmen delegation briefed the Iranian colleagues about the port system, the national merchant fleet, and opportunities in the field of shipbuilding.