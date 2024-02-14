               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Army Building Process To Be Continued, Says President


2/14/2024 9:14:06 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “The process of building an army will be continued,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his swearing-in ceremony on February 14, Azernews reports.

“Even today, the biggest expenses in our state budget are military expenses and, together with that expenses, the reconstruction of Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur. We are creating a very powerful military and industrial complex, the first phase of which has already been completed. The second stage will be even more extensive,” the Azerbaijani leader noted.

MENAFN14022024000195011045ID1107851700

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search