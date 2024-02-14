Army Building Process To Be Continued, Says President

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “The process of building an army will be continued,” President
Ilham Aliyev said in his swearing-in ceremony on February 14,
Azernews reports.
“Even today, the biggest expenses in our state budget are
military expenses and, together with that expenses, the
reconstruction of Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur. We are creating a
very powerful military and industrial complex, the first phase of
which has already been completed. The second stage will be even
more extensive,” the Azerbaijani leader noted.
