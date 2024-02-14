President: No Matter How Many Patrons Armenia May Have, No One Can Stop Us

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “No matter how many patrons Armenia may have, no one can stop
us,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his swearing-in ceremony,
Azernews reports.
“We have no claims to the territory of Armenia, but they must
give up their claims. Blackmailing us with baseless claims will
cost them dearly, and everyone can see it,” the head of state
underlined.
