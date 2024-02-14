Ownx Unveils Revolutionary Precious Metals IRA With Zero Premiums And No Minimum Investment

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Transforming the Precious Metals Investment Landscape: OWNx's Latest Offering Promises More Metal, Less Hype, and Unprecedented Accessibility.

LAWRENCE, KS / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2024 / OWNx (ownx ), a leading innovator in the precious metals investment sector, today announced the launch of the OWNx Precious Metals IRA . This groundbreaking service offers investors a cost-effective, flexible, and secure way to invest in precious metals with zero premiums, no minimum investment requirement, and low fees. With over 32,000 account holders and more than $300 million in transactions, OWNx continues to set industry standards by eliminating the barriers typically associated with investing in precious metals.

OWNx is pleased to introduce the OWNx Precious Metals IRA, a cutting-edge investment option designed to improve access to gold, silver, platinum, and palladium retirement investments. Through its intuitive app and online dashboard, OWNx enables investors to set up and trade precious metals with unparalleled ease and efficiency. Unlike traditional Precious Metals IRAs, which often come with high premiums and restrictive minimum investments, OWNx's IRA allows for fractional investing by weight, maximizing the amount of metal investors receive for their money.

OWNx's commitment to transparency and value is evident in its zero-premium policy, low fees, and at-cost trading mechanism, but OWNx goes even further, offering their IRA customers zero premium trades on all OWNx transactions - both inside and outside of their IRA accounts. The company's A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau and stellar reviews across platforms like Trustpilot and Google reflect its dedication to customer satisfaction and trust. With more than 32,000 account holders and a transaction volume exceeding $300 million, OWNx is at the forefront of redefining the precious metals investment experience.

About OWNx

OWNx is a pioneering platform in the precious metals market, offering secure and innovative solutions for investing in gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. Since 2008, OWNx has been dedicated to making precious metals investment accessible, straightforward, and cost-effective for investors at all levels. With a focus on technology-driven solutions, OWNx provides automatic purchase options, secure storage, and instant trading capabilities, empowering individuals to diversify their portfolios with confidence.

