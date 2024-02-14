CUBE 3 Welcomes Industry Veteran, Nico Flannery-Pitcher, As Principal, Director Of Interior Design

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Now with five office locations, CUBE 3 expands leadership and affirms their commitment to design innovation and excellence across business sectors

NORTH ANDOVER, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2024 / Nik Middleton, RIBA, and Brian O'Connor, AIA, the founding Partners of CUBE 3, are excited to announce that Nico Flannery-Pitcher, IIDA, NCIDQ, EDAC, has joined the firm as Principal and Director of Interiors. Nico joins the firm with more than 20 years in the business including the last nine as Design Principal at Lavallee Brensinger Architects in Boston.

Nico Flannery-Pitcher, Principal, Director of Interior Design

Nico, who was educated in the Boston area, has a stellar reputation in the industry, across business sectors, including healthcare and wellness. She was educated at the University of Massachusetts, University of Sussex, and Suffolk University, all of which informed her areas of expertise: strong communication skills and an interest in how design can better impact the human experience. Furthermore, Nico is one of only 36 people in the state of Massachusetts with the Evidence-Based Design Accreditation and Certification (EDAC) credential.

"Having Nico on our team will both nurture and support the continued growth of the firm," remarked CUBE 3 Partner/CEO Nik Middleton. "She has a stellar reputation in the industry and across business sectors, including healthcare and wellness. Her forward-thinking approach to design perfectly aligns with our vision for the future, and we look forward to sharing her talent with our clients and affirming her as a leader of our team."

When asked about her future at CUBE 3, Flannery-Pitcher remarked, "I look forward to joining a group of people with a growth mindset who take a creative and collaborative approach to projects. It will be my pleasure to lead and be a part of such a talented team, knowing our collective work will be focused on connecting with clients, taking on their project aspirations, and seeing them through to reality."

In addition to volunteer work with IIDA, Nico served as a former President of the New England Chapter, currently holds a seat as co-chair of their LEAD program for mid-career designers, and sits on the Board of Directors of the Women In Healthcare (WIH) New England Chapter. Outside of work, Nico finds inspiration in nature and the visual arts and has dabbled in mediums that include glassblowing and stained glass.

ABOUT CUBE 3

Established in 2003, CUBE 3, with office locations in North Andover, Boston, Miami, Princeton, and San Diego, is well-known nationally as a design industry and innovation leader - providing thoughtful, individualized solutions for a wide range of architectural, interior design and planning challenges. The firm, whose work can be seen in over 35 states across the United States offers expertise in architecture, interior design, and planning services across a range of sectors, including multifamily residential, student housing, corporate office space, hospitality, healthcare, fitness & sports, and retail.

Contact Information

Keith Boyle

Principal

[email protected]

978-989-9900

SOURCE: CUBE 3

View the original press release on newswire.