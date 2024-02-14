Lingoda Survey Reveals Insights Into Love Languages This Valentine's Day

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Revealing Preferences in Giving and Receiving Affection

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2024 / With Valentine's Day just around the corner, Lingoda , one of the top global online language schools, has unveiled findings from a recent survey exploring how people express and prefer to receive affection, known as love languages.

Valentine's Day Lingoda Survey

Love Languages

The survey, conducted among a diverse group of 2,000 adults in the U.S., aimed to shed light on the various ways individuals express love and how they prefer to receive it in return. The results revealed intriguing insights into the dynamics of relationships and emotional connections.

Topping the list of ways people express affection is quality time, with 23% of respondents valuing moments of undivided attention, while 20% prefer to express their feelings through thoughtful gift-giving, and 19% through helpful acts of service, like lending a hand with chores.

In terms of receiving love, the survey found that 24% of participants cherish quality time the most, followed closely by gift-giving and acts of service, each garnering 20% and 19% of preferences, respectively.

According to Philippa Wentzel, Head of Language Education at Lingoda, "Understanding and communicating in your partner's love language is crucial for nurturing strong, enduring relationships. At Lingoda, we believe that language learning is also about building connections and understanding others on a deeper level. Language learning is about more than just words and grammar - it's about building bridges between cultures and connecting with others on a deeper level. Just as in relationships, it's essential to adapt to different communication styles and preferences to truly understand and connect with others."

The survey underscores the significance of recognizing and honoring diverse expressions of love. By embracing these differences, individuals can cultivate deeper connections and stronger relationships, both in their personal lives and during their language-learning journey with Lingoda.

Methodology:

The study was conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Lingoda, collecting quantitative data from 2,000 U.S. adults aged 18 and older between January 31 - February 6, 2024. Participants were questioned about their preferred love language to receive and to give.

