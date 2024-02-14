$Sharbi Unleashes FETCH To Allow Users To Bridge Between Shibarium, Ethereum And Arbitrum In Seconds

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2024) - The team behind $Sharbi, the top overall coin on the Shibarium chain that was recently launched by the Shiba Inu community, today announced the launch of FETCH, the first multichain bridge that connects Shibarium, Ethereum and Arbitrum. Built by Solidity, FETCH will reduce current offchain bridging time from seven days to 15 seconds, a massive cryptocurrency market advantage. Go to to view and use the bridge.







Sharbi

"Investors understand the frustration of having their hands tied when they recognize an opportunity but can't access their funds fast enough to capitalize on it," commented Andrew Rosemond, Sharbi Core Team Member and a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) Administrator for Sharbi. "FETCH will be truly transformative for the Shibarium ecosystem, empowering users to bridge between chains in seconds, not days."

The second significant Valentine's Day in a row for the Sharbi team, the FETCH bridge is today being rolled out to the entire cryptocurrency community, following months of building and testing with Solidity, and on the heels of Sharbi's first birthday, January 25th. FETCH users are now able to bridge $Sharbi, $Bone and any tokens the DAO votes to whitelist going forward.

"Sharbi is just getting started," Rosemond added. "The word is beginning to get out about Sharbi's new investment fund Boom Boom Capital, as well as the strategic partners with whom we've aligned to build the Sharbi ecosystem."

Sharbi is a fully decentralized, 100 percent DAO-controlled, pay-to-hold coin. Of note, Sharbi is also a Know Your Customer / Know Your Client (KYC) Verified Project and achieved The Verification Gold Standard® of Assure DeFi®. To date, Sharbi has distributed over $1 million dollars to holders as passive revenue.

To learn more about Sharbi, go to .

About Sharbi

Sharbi is a community-owned, multichain cryptocurrency built on Arbitrum, Ethereum and Shibarium. Sharbi harnesses the power of a decentralized WEB3 community and is 100 percent Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) controlled. Sharbi is a Know Your Customer / Know Your Client (KYC) Verified Project and achieved The Verification Gold Standard® of Assure DeFi®. Boom Boom Capital, Sharbi's DAO investment fund, participates in exclusive seed round/pre-sale crypto opportunities, and all revenues generated are distributed quarterly. A MEME 2.0 community token, Sharbi provides ongoing USD Coin (USDC) and BONE rewards to holders. A four percent fee on every Sharbi transaction is redistributed to all holders across each chain in USDC (ETH/ARB) and BONE (Shibarium), and a one percent fee goes toward project liquidity. Sharbi also launched FETCH, the first multichain bridge that connects Shibarium, Ethereum and Arbitrum. Connect with us on Twitter (@SharbiToken) and Telegram (t/SharbiPortal).







Fetch Sharbi

Andrew Rosemond

832-875-1414

...

