Baghdad, Riyadh Discuss Oil Markets

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Feb 14 (KUNA) -- Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Al-Sudani held discussions on Wednesday with Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud on energy and oil markets.

Possibilities for enhancing cooperative relations between Iraq and Saudi Arabia in various areas were also discussed, according to Iraqi premiership office statement.

Al-Sudani highlighted significance of regulating oil and energy markets within the OPEC to ensure stability benefiting both importing and exporting countries.

Saudi companies entering Iraqi markets are more than welcome, Al-Sudani said, expressing content with advancement of bilateral relations, particularly in investments, development, and energy infrastructure.

Conversely, the Saudi minister voiced commitment to strengthen partnership with Iraq in different fields. (end)

