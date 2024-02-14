(MENAFN- Baystreet) Dow Suffers Worst Day Since Last March

Dow Loses 400+Markets Look to Inflation Data, Fall SharplyFutures Slip Ahead of Inflation DataDow Pops to New Record Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Wednesday, February 14, 2024







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Futures Recover from Roughest Day in 11 Months AdvertismentU.S. stock futures nudged higher Wednesday after the Dow Jones Industrial Average posted its biggest decline since March 2023.Futures for the 30-stock index recovered 184 points, or 0.4%, to 38,482.Futures for the S&P 500 climbed 29 points, or 0.6%, at 5,000.25.Futures for the NASDAQ jumped 132.75 points, or 0.8%, to 17,809.50.Lyft shares jumped more than 19% in the pre-market after the ride-hailing company posted better-than-expected earnings in the fourth quarter. Airbnb slipped more than 5% even as the company beat on revenue expectations in its latest quarter.In Japan, the Nikkei 225 demurred 0.7%, while Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index returned to trading with a gain of 0.8%.Oil prices eked ahead eight cents to $77.95 U.S. a barrel.Gold prices docked $2.10 to $2,005.10 U.S. an ounce.

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks