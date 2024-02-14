J&K Bank Commissions ATM In Kulgam

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Going ahead with its mission of making banking services convenient for people, J&K Bank today commissioned an ATM at General Bus-stand Laroo in Kulgam for public.
Deputy Commissioner (Kulgam) Athar Aamir Khan (IAS) inaugurated the automated teller machine at G B Laroo in presence of Bank's Zonal Head (Anantnag) Khursheed Muzaffar, Cluster Head (Kulgam) Shariq Mehraj amid a gathering of valuable customers, local residents and other officials of the Bank.
ADVERTISEMENT
While commending its role in providing the convenient banking facilities to the people, DC Kulgam thanked J&K Bank for the socio-economic upliftment of the society and expressed hope that the installed machine would address the basic banking requirements of people of the area.
Speaking on the occasion, Zonal Head said,“The machine installed here will go a long way in catering to the needs of people of this area thereby saving their valuable time and energy.”
Those present on the occasion hailed the Bank's efforts and extended their support for the measures aimed at convenience and well-being of the people. Read Also J&K Bank Opens Easy Banking Unit At Surinsar In Jammu Quick Settlement Of Insurance Claims Relieves Families Of J&K Bank Customers
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN14022024000215011059ID1107851663
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.