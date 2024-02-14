J&K Bank Commissions ATM In Kulgam

Deputy Commissioner (Kulgam) Athar Aamir Khan (IAS) inaugurated the automated teller machine at G B Laroo in presence of Bank's Zonal Head (Anantnag) Khursheed Muzaffar, Cluster Head (Kulgam) Shariq Mehraj amid a gathering of valuable customers, local residents and other officials of the Bank.

While commending its role in providing the convenient banking facilities to the people, DC Kulgam thanked J&K Bank for the socio-economic upliftment of the society and expressed hope that the installed machine would address the basic banking requirements of people of the area.

Speaking on the occasion, Zonal Head said,“The machine installed here will go a long way in catering to the needs of people of this area thereby saving their valuable time and energy.”

Those present on the occasion hailed the Bank's efforts and extended their support for the measures aimed at convenience and well-being of the people.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now