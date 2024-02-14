Soaring Cost Of Hajj Pilgrimage And Umrah As A Viable Alternative

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

KO file photo by Abid Bhat

By Dr Haamid Bashir

While reading a report published on 8th of January, 2024 regarding soaring costs of Hajj, it was reported that only 7800 applications were received by the Hajj Committee of India from Jammu and Kashmir, instead of 11500 slots allotted to the region. In a world where religious devotion often intersects with financial constraints, the question of affordable pilgrimage options becomes increasingly pertinent.



Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam. The Hajj pilgrimage is encouraged for Muslims who are physically and financially capable. The pilgrimage holds immense significance for millions of Muslims globally, yet the financial burden associated with this sacred journey can be daunting for many.



The pilgrimage to the holy cities of Makkah and Medinah is an integral pillar of Islam but the increasing cost of participating is raising concerns about its accessibility and inclusivity. The rising expenses linked to Hajj, including travel, accommodation, and related services, have made this spiritual journey financially challenging for a significant portion of Kashmiri Muslims as well.



One of the primary factors contributing to the soaring costs is the strain on infrastructure, and accommodation facilities in Makkah, Medina, Mina, Azizyah. The demand for suitable lodging during the pilgrimage season has led to inflated prices. Additionally, the high cost of air travel, visa fees, and other associated expenses further compounds the financial challenges faced by potential pilgrims.



The decline in pilgrim numbers raises concerns not only about the economic accessibility of Hajj but also about the potential impact on the spiritual and communal aspects of the pilgrimage experience. The essence of Hajj lies not just in the individual journey but in the collective participation of Muslims from diverse backgrounds, fostering a sense of unity and shared devotion. Efforts should be directed towards finding practical solutions to curb the escalating costs, such as negotiating with service providers (Airlines/Hajj Ministry KSA), charter airline fee, streamlining e-visa processes, and exploring sustainable infrastructure development.



In the aspect of escalating expenses associated with the pilgrimage, most of the pilgrims of Kashmir are grappling with financial challenges that threaten to impede this sacred journey. . Yet, everyone is eager to join this annual pilgrimage. So, as a practical response to the soaring costs, a growing number of individuals of Kashmir are considering Umrah as a viable alternative, offering a more economically accessible path to fulfilling their religious obligations. Umrah, often regarded as the“lesser pilgrimage,” is gaining prominence as an alternative that allows pilgrims to embark on a spiritually significant journey without the formidable financial burden. Influx of thousands of Umrah pilgrims from Kashmir has led to the emergence of many Umrah travel agencies ushering in a new era of religious tourism business, and thereby helping the economy of Jammu and Kashmir.



Umrah serves as a practical and affordable option for pilgrims who may find the traditional Haj pilgrimage financially challenging. This alternative pilgrimage, while sharing the fundamental spiritual aspects with Haj, enables individuals to fulfill their religious duties without compromising their financial stability. The costs (90 Thousand to 1 lac (Economy), 1.10-1.30 lac (Delux) pacakages per person approx.) associated with Umrah, including travel, e-visa, food, insurance, transportation and accommodation, make it an attractive option for those seeking a more budget-friendly approach to their pilgrimage aspirations. Furthermore, the flexibility of Umrah in winter season of Kashmir (Nov-March) and package days (20-22) allows pilgrims to undertake the journey at any time of the year, providing a convenient alternative for those who may face constraints during the Hajj season (Summer season of Saudi Arabia/ 45 days package). This flexibility not only addresses the financial concerns but also ensures that individuals can fulfill their religious duties at a time that suits their personal circumstances. As Umrah gains popularity as a viable alternative, it is essential to emphasize its complementary nature rather than viewing it as a replacement for the Hajj pilgrimage. Both journeys hold unique spiritual significance, and the choice between them should be based on individual circumstances and considerations.

In conclusion, the exploration of Umrah pilgrimage as a viable alternative to the soaring costs of the Hajj pilgrimage reflects the adaptability and resilience of pilgrims. By embracing this alternative, individuals can navigate financial challenges while continuing to uphold the sanctity of their religious practices. Umrah has emerged as a beacon of hope for Kashmiris, offering a path to spiritual fulfillment that remains accessible to believers irrespective of their financial constraints. In order to help ordinary Middle economy Kashmiri Muslims to do annual Haj pilgrimage on allotted quota, JK Haj Committee and Haj Committee of India needs to reduce the cost of Hajj travel and make it easy and comfortable for them and Kashmiri pilgrims should be allowed to embark from New Delhi/Mumbai, to make the journey cost-friendly. This initiative of allowing alternative embarkation points will promote a more inclusive participation.



Dr Haamid Bashir is a researcher and author of“Al-Umrah Wal Ziyarah”, Published two research papers on Umrah pilgrimage in International Journals. Views mentioned are personal.