102 Films, Web Series Shot In J & K Last Year

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir continues to be the hotspot for Bollywood and south Indian film industry as 102 films and web series have been shot here during 2023.
With this in the last two years more than 300 films and webs series have been shot in Jammu and Kashmir, which earned applause for featuring the beautiful locations of Kashmir.
As per the figures, a total of 102 Bollywood and Tollywood films and web series have been granted permission to shoot in Jammu and Kashmir in 2023.
To name a few, Shahrukh Khan Starrer Dunki, Yami Gautams Article 370, John Abraham's Vedaa are some of the prominent Bollywood movies that have been shot in Kashmir last year.
Prior to it in 2022, as many as 200 films and web series were given permission by the government to shoot in Kashmir.
Officials said the valley has succeeded in attracting filmmakers as a lot of them have applied for permission to shoot in Kashmir.
“The film policy proved to be a catalyst to attract filmmakers to choose Kashmir as the destination for shooting their films. A lot of filmmakers have got permission for shooting films and web series in Kashmir during the last two years,” they said.
Officials also said the government has unveiled some of the new destinations in order to promote them as prime film destinations.
In 2021, the government launched its maiden film policy to attract filmmakers to Jammu and Kashmir.
The government also created a Film Development Fund (FDF) in the Information Department for the fiscal year 2022-23 for the disbursement of subsidies envisaged in the J&K Film Policy 2021.
A single-window mechanism has been started by Jammu and Kashmir Film Development Council to facilitate hassle-free shooting. Filmmakers are applying online at gov.
Since the unveiling of the film policy, a lot of directors are applying for shooting their films in Jammu and Kashmir. The administration has offered filmmakers a subsidy to shoot in the union territory -(KNO)
