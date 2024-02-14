Traffic Police Srinagar Set To Launch Integrated Traffic Management System

SSP Traffic, according to the news agency-Kashmir News Observer (KNO), said this ITMS system will automatically capture and record instances of vehicles violating traffic rules.“It will mark identity offenders and promptly issue challans to the respective vehicle owners, ensuring swift and effective enforcement of traffic regulations,” he said.

Addressing the culmination event of the National Road Safety Month at Amar Singh College Srinagar, Shah said this advancement will mark a significant step towards the city's efforts to promote road safety and enforce traffic regulations effectively.

“With the ITMS Challan System in place, authorities are poised to enhance compliance and ensure safer roadways for all citizens,” he added.

The SSP said the new technology will enhance traffic management and enforcement efforts.“ITMS Challan System will promote accountability among motorists and foster a culture of compliance with traffic laws. Though this system is in place, the challan system will soon be active in whole of the Srinagar city.”

In his message, the SSP said,“Life is valuable and we should take care of it, follow rules and ride two-wheelers and other vehicles carefully. The data indicates that the majority of deaths in Srinagar are of pedestrians.”

Regarding stunts, Shah said the police act against those involved.“It is also the responsibility of parents and society members to play their role in stopping such dangerous acts and inform the police about them.” -(KNO)

