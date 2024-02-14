Jaundice Outbreak In Shopian: Screening Process Intensified Cases Reach 15

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar: Authorities in south Kashmir's Shopian district are intensifying screening efforts after the detection of approximately 15 jaundice cases in recent weeks.
Block Medical Officer (BMO) Shopian, Mohammad Yousuf, informed the news agency-Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that Pahnoo and surrounding areas have reported around 10-15 cases of jaundice. Among these, six cases were identified in Pahnoo itself, with 1-2 cases reported in neighbouring villages.
He said health teams are actively engaged in on-ground screening activities to assess the situation and provide necessary assistance.
Yousuf urged the public not to panic and advised them to consume boiled water and maintain proper hygiene.
Officials said contaminated water was the primary cause of the jaundice outbreak. They confirmed the presence of Coliform bacteria in water samples.
“Although Coliform bacteria alone do not cause illness, their presence indicates potential contamination with disease-causing pathogens,” they said.
Local residents have expressed concerns, saying the jaundice outbreak happened due to contaminated water. They have appealed to authorities to address the issue urgently and ensure safe drinking water in the area.
Jal Shakti officials said the water supplied to Pahnoo and its surroundings undergoes proper treatment, including chlorination. They added that a filtration plant for the area is nearing completion.
Meanwhile, the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Shopian has issued a circular directing BMOs to form health teams to educate the public on safe drinking practices and conduct screenings for waterborne diseases -(KNO)
