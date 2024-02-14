Annual Property Returns: J & K Govt Gives Final Opportunity To Employees

Despite earlier notifications urging employees to submit their property returns between January 1st and January 31st, 2024, many have failed to comply, thus breaching this mandatory process.

Defaulting employees risk punitive action under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Men and Public Servants Declaration of Assets Act, including potential criminal misconduct charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Additionally, failure to submit APRs will lead to the denial of vigilance clearance.

As a final chance, defaulting employees are now granted a window from February 13th to February 27th, 2024, to submit their property returns online via the PRS Portal. This includes those who registered on the portal but did not complete the submission process.

Employees facing technical issues, especially related to OTP, are advised to update their contact details and reach out for support at [email protected] .

Controlling Officers and Drawing and Disbursing Officers are instructed to ensure compliance within their establishments, with Administrative Departments tasked with monitoring progress in this matter.

