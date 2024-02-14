               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Video: Revoke Guest Faculty Order, Say Academic Arrangement Contractual Lecturers


2/14/2024 9:07:30 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Read Also The Moloch Dilemma: Intersection Between Technology and Education SED Refutes News About Lack of Teachers in Govt Schools

Academic arrangement contractual lecturers stage protest in Srinagar threaten hunger strike if guest faculty order not revoked.

MENAFN14022024000215011059ID1107851645

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search