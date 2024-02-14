Woman Found Dead In Central Kashmir's Magam, Probe Launched

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A woman was found dead in Magam area of Central Kashmir's Budgam district on Wednesday, officials said.
An official said that the body was found by locals in Magam area of the district, who accordingly informed the police.
He said that soon after getting information, a police team reached the spot and recovered the body.
Police have taken cognizance of the incident and have started further investigation.
Man Dies Of Suffocation In South Kashmir's Kulgam Man Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances In J&K's Rajouri
