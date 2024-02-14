ED Arrests Three Persons In Money Laundering Case In Kashmir

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Enforcement Directorate has arrested three persons in connection with a money laundering case in Kashmir.
An official said that the ED arrested three persons namely Mohammad Akabar Bhat, Fatima Shah, and Sabzzar Ahmad Shaikh under the provisions of PMLA in connection with money laundering case.
He said that the accused were involved in terror financing and were hand in glove with Pakistani handlers namely Manzoor Ahmad Shah and Altaf Ahmad Bhat, who arranged admissions in MBBS & other courses in the colleges of Pakistan for students from Jammu & Kashmir.
He said that they have been remanded to ED custody till February 20 by the court of the Special Judge ACB (CBI-Cases) Kashmir.
