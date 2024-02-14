BJP Ready For Any Election In J & K: Raina

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- BJP's Jammu and Kashmir president Ravinder Raina on Wednesday said that the party was ready for elections in the Union territory.
“Announcing polls in Jammu and Kashmir is the prerogative of the Election Commission but we are ready for any election,” he said while addressing a press conference in Jammu.
Raina said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a massive rally in Jammu during his visit to the Union territory on February 20.
“Modi opened the coffers for the development of J&K. The restoration of peace and brotherhood is his biggest gift to the people. He has ensured sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas' and provided justice to all sections of society,” he added.
Asked about speculations around some senior political leaders joining the BJP in the presence of the prime minister, Raine said,"We will whole-heartedly welcome anyone who comes."
On the occasion, former Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party leader Arshid Mehmood Khan Wednesday joined the BJP along with a number of his supporters.
Khan, a three-time sarpanch from Dandesar village of Nowshera, and his supporters were welcomed into the BJP by Raina and other senior leaders, including former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta and MP Jugal Kishore.
The former PDP leader had unsuccessfully contested the 2008 assembly elections from the Nowshera constituency of Rajouri district.
