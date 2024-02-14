PDD Inspector Dies Of Electrocution In Srinagar's Parimpora, Locals Demand Probe

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the PDD inspector identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad of Chattabal got electrocuted when he was carrying out some repair works.

He said that soon after the incident, he was shifted to SMHS hospital, however, he was pronounced dead.

Police have taken cognizance of the incident and further investigation has been taken up, he said.

Meanwhile, locals of the area demanded a probe into the incident, saying why the transmission line was not disconnected if the employee had to do the

repair

work.

