PDD Inspector Dies Of Electrocution In Srinagar's Parimpora, Locals Demand Probe

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A PDD inspector on Wednesday died due to electric shock in Parimpora area of Srinagar when he was carrying out some repair work, officials said.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the PDD inspector identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad of Chattabal got electrocuted when he was carrying out some repair works.
He said that soon after the incident, he was shifted to SMHS hospital, however, he was pronounced dead.
Police have taken cognizance of the incident and further investigation has been taken up, he said.
Meanwhile, locals of the area demanded a probe into the incident, saying why the transmission line was not disconnected if the employee had to do the Read Also Footballer Electrocuted To Death Soldier Electrocuted To Death In Samba
repair
work.
