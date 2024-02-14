Khelo India Winter Games Fervour Takes Over J & K

In the past week, the Sports Council has held several road shows attracting crowds from all walks of life. The first show was organised at Ghanta Ghar in Lal Chowk to make the masses aware of the games set to be held from February 25 to 26.

During the road show the cut-out and dummy of the mascot, the snow leopard was displayed, attracting many people including a good number of kids taking selfies with the effigy.

Secretary YSS Sarmad Hafeez also led a road show in Civil Secretariat, Jammu. He was flanked by the Chief Sports Officer Muhammad Haneef besides other officials from JKSC and YSS and a large number of trainees from JKSC.

While speaking on the occasion Sarmad Hafeez highlighted the importance attributed to the event and how it can be a harbinger of international Winter Games events in J&K, especially in picturesque Gulmarg. He also shed light on the past editions of the Khelo India Winter Games and how the administration is committed to promoting excellence in sports.

Sarmad Hafeez also stressed the exhaustive promotional campaign of the Winter Games to generate enthusiasm among sports lovers and tourists.

Similar shows were organized around Dal Lake and many other places in J&K. Many tourists and locals were also seen interacting with the trainees, coaches, managers and other officials of the J&K Sports Council during these shows.

Secretary JKSC Nuzhat Gull while briefing about the advent of the Khelo India Winter Games said that it is a great opportunity for the sporting prowess of J&K to excel in the field and it will be a great collaboration between the J&K Sports Council, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, GOI and Sports Authority of India to promote the winter sports culture in country and make J&K the hub of all major sports activities being played across the globe.

She also remarked that the day is not far away when J&K will figure in adventure sports destinations of the country as Sports Council is also working in that direction as well.

The J&K Sports Council is leaving no stone unturned in promoting the upcoming Khelo India Winter Games through road shows across all prominent places in J&K. With the potential for J&K to become a hub of winter sports culture and excel in the field through collaborations with various organizations, it's going to be an exciting time for sports enthusiasts, Nuzhat Gull added.

Khelo India Winter Games: DC Visits Gulmarg, Finalises Arrangements

Deputy Commissioner Baramulla Minga Sherpa visited Tangmarg and Gulmarg on Tuesday and finalized the arrangements for the successful conduct of upcoming 4th Edition of Khelo India Winter Games 2024 at Gulmarg.

The DC accompanied by the visiting team from concerned departments conducted inspections of multiple slots across Tangmarg and Gulmarg to be leveraged as parking facilities to efficiently manage the influx of vehicles driven by the heightened tourist activity during the winter games.

During on-spot assessment of the road connecting to Gulmarg, the DC directed the R&B and Mechanical & Engineering department to remove any frozen ice and clear snow from the road sides.

The DC also conducted an inspection of the ski slopes to assess their condition, ensuring they are prepared and maintained for optimal use by skiers during the upcoming games.

Later, the DC convened a meeting at Golf Club Gulmarg which was attended by Director Health Services, SDM Gulmarg, CEO, Police Officers, officers from R&B, M&E, PHE, PDD, Health and other concerned departments.

During the meeting the DC directed the ARTO and Traffic police Baramulla to implement efficient measures to manage traffic flow during the Winter Games.

PDD and PHE were directed to ensure provision for uninterrupted supply of electricity and drinking water during the period of Khelo India National Winter Games.

The Director Health Services informed the meeting that they already have doctors, para-medical staff, ambulances stationed at Gulmarg to cater to any needs of emergency during the period.

Minga Sherpa also assessed the lodging and accommodation provisions for athletes and guests visiting Gulmarg.

The 4th Edition of the Khelo India Winter Games is scheduled to take place from February 21 to February 26 at Gulmarg, attracting participation of around 625 athletes, competing across various sporting disciplines.

