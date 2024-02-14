J & K To Lead Nation In Farmers' Income In 4 Yrs: LG Sinha

On the eve of Basant Panchami, the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha launched 'J&K Sambhaav Utsav-2024', organized by Resident Commission Jammu Kashmir at J&K House, New Delhi today.

The LG also launched Information-cum-facilitation hub 'Hello J&K'; Digital Photography, Painting and Singing competitions for Youth on the theme“Know Jammu Kashmir” and inaugurated various new projects undertaken by J&K's Resident Commission.

The LG congratulated the officials of the Resident Commission Jammu Kashmir and all the associated departments of J&K Government.

He said the 7-day long vibrant exhibition will represent the very best of cultural artistic heritage, cuisine, agriculture and handicraft products of J&K UT.

“Sambhaav Utsav also put the spotlight on the future of J&K which is readying to contribute in Viksit Bharat. It is a perfect occasion to reiterate our resolve to revive the ancient heritage and preserve it for the generations to come,” the LG said.

He said the new beginning by the J&K Resident Commission will provide glimpses of a new and resurgent J&K to the visitors.

Sinha said the 'Hello J&K' initiative launched today will connect the youth of Jammu Kashmir with domain experts from various fields, both online and offline, facilitating a rich exchange of knowledge, insights and opportunities.

“It will be a one-stop center for education, entrepreneurship, livelihood, health and wellness, tour and travel guidance, safety & security of citizens of Jammu Kashmir living outside the UT, he said.

At the inaugural ceremony, the LG shared the transformation of Jammu Kashmir, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“In the last few years, the UT of Jammu Kashmir has witnessed a complete turnaround in the development scenario. A big section of the population in J&K who were neglected earlier, have been empowered. People's participation is now shaping the future of J&K's growth journey,” he said.

Today, J&K is seen as a model in urban transformation, innovation, start-ups, agriculture, industrial development and has created a niche in tourism. The achievements of the youth, women and farmers of J&K are inspiring the country, the LG observed.

Now, the UT of Jammu Kashmir is seen as a hot-spot of tourism and not the hotspot of terrorism. Last year, a record 2.11 crore tourists visited Jammu Kashmir. The arrival of foreign tourists in the UT has also increased manifolds. Gurez and Lolab Valley were chosen as the most beautiful offbeat destinations of the country in the last two years, he added.

A number of departments including Tourism, JKTPO, Agriculture, Horticulture, Information and Technology are showcasing their activities in different ways to a wide array of stakeholders during the exhibition.

Products of diverse range, featuring ODOP items, Handmade GI-tagged carpets, GI-tagged Pashmina shawls, silk sarees, chain stitches, authentic Kashmiri suits, paper mache, crewel woodcarving items etc have been put to display for the visitors and the potential buyers the occasion, Naya Jammu Kashmir Short Film Making competition by Department of Information & Public Relations J&K was also launched.

The Information department invited the filmmakers and citizens of J&K to participate in the competition and submit their short films highlighting development in Jammu Kashmir over the last four years. The Winners will have the opportunity to interact with leading filmmakers in Mumbai. The contest will remain open till February 28, 2024.

The facilities inaugurated by the LG today include Officers' Transit Accommodation at Rajaji Marg, Office- cum- Utility Area at J&K House, Chanakyapuri and Fitness Centre at JK House, 5- Prithviraj Road.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to LG; Satish Chandra, Chairman RERA; Dr Rashmi Singh, Principal Resident Commissioner; Senior officials of J&K Government; members of business and trade associations, representatives of SIDBI, PHD Chamber, ASSOCHAM, FICCI, Invest India, NGOs; artisans, entrepreneurs, artists and citizens of J&K living in the national capital and other parts of the country were present.

