               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Man Dies Of Suffocation In South Kashmir's Kulgam


2/14/2024 9:07:19 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A man died of suffocation caused by a gas heater at his accommodation in Pahloo area of Devsar belt in South Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday.

Quoting officials, news agency KNO reported that a man identified as Karamat Hussain Choudary, son of Nazir Ahmad Choudary from Nowshera Rajouri was found dead at his accommodation in Pahloo, Kulgam.

ADVERTISEMENT

They said the man has died probably due to a suffocation caused by a gas heater in his room.

Police party has been rushed to spot, to ascertain the facts, they added.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Read Also Man Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances In J&K's Rajouri Woman's Body Found In Power Canal In Ganderbal, Probe Launched

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN14022024000215011059ID1107851623

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search