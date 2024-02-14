Man Dies Of Suffocation In South Kashmir's Kulgam

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A man died of suffocation caused by a gas heater at his accommodation in Pahloo area of Devsar belt in South Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday.
Quoting officials, news agency KNO reported that a man identified as Karamat Hussain Choudary, son of Nazir Ahmad Choudary from Nowshera Rajouri was found dead at his accommodation in Pahloo, Kulgam.
They said the man has died probably due to a suffocation caused by a gas heater in his room.
Police party has been rushed to spot, to ascertain the facts, they added.
Read Also Man Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances In J&K's Rajouri Woman's Body Found In Power Canal In Ganderbal, Probe Launched
