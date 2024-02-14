Man Dies Of Suffocation In South Kashmir's Kulgam

Quoting officials, news agency KNO reported that a man identified as Karamat Hussain Choudary, son of Nazir Ahmad Choudary from Nowshera Rajouri was found dead at his accommodation in Pahloo, Kulgam.

They said the man has died probably due to a suffocation caused by a gas heater in his room.

Police party has been rushed to spot, to ascertain the facts, they added.

