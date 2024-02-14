Pulwama Attack Anniversary: PM Modi Pays Homage To Slain Security Personnel

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi – Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to the CRPF personnel killed in a suicide attack in Pulwama on this day in 2019.
He said on X,“I pay homage to the brave heroes who were martyred in Pulwama. Their service and sacrifice for our nation will always be remembered.”
ADVERTISEMENT
Pakistan-linked terrorists had rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a CRPF convoy on February 14, 2019, killing 40 personnel.
In a retributive strike, the Indian Air Force had bombed suspected terrorist camps in Pakistan's Balakot.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now Read Also PM Modi Announces 300 Units Of Free Electricity Per Month PM To Address Rally In Jammu Next Week
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN14022024000215011059ID1107851622
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.