Tialinx, Inc. Revolutionizes Imaging Technology With Breakthrough AI-Assisted Solution For Degraded Vision Environments

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TiaLinx, Inc., a pioneering force in AI-assisted imaging and wireless systems, proudly announces the successful implementation of its groundbreaking EagleVU24 Deep Neural Network imaging software. This innovative technology utilizes sparse mmWave data sampling to construct precise silhouettes of detected objects, even in visually degraded environments.

The EagleVU24 software, a testament to TiaLinx's commitment to cutting-edge solutions, leverages patented planar programmable polarized active antenna arrays with beam steering capability ("P3BA3TM"). Combined with TiaLinx's advanced sensor fusion Deep Neural Network AI technology, this solution delivers unparalleled object detection capabilities in occluded environments.

"The successful implementation of our EagleVU24 software marks a significant milestone in the field of imaging technology," said Dr. Fred Mohamadi, Founder of TiaLinx, Inc. "Our solution provides a crucial tool for industries requiring precise object detection in challenging conditions, such as automotive safety and runway incursion."

According to Allied Market Research, the global market for collision avoidance sensors is projected to reach a staggering US$12.35 billion by 2030. TiaLinx's innovative solution is poised to meet the growing demand for advanced sensing technologies in safety-critical applications.

