Triad Securities Facilitates Bacon & Graham's Strategic Sale To Supplyone

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Triad Securities Corp., a 45-year-old boutique financial firm, today announced that its investment banking team successfully advised Bacon and Graham Inc. on its sale to SupplyOne, Inc. This follows five other transactions in recent years in the packaging and distribution sector as the industry continues to see consolidation.

"Throughout our 80-plus years, Bacon & Graham has continually adapted to meet our customers' needs with comprehensive packaging solutions. Our partnership with SupplyOne marks the next phase of our journey, offering expanded product options and nationwide opportunities, all while maintaining the superior service our customers expect," stated Craig Bacon, President of Bacon & Graham.

Phil Murphy, Managing Partner of MMB LLP, assisted in facilitating the partnership between Bacon and Graham, Inc and Supply One. "At MMB, we're committed to integrity and legacy preservation, ensuring mutual benefits for all stakeholders. With our expertise in mergers and acquisitions, we navigate complex deals to maximize value and secure success for our clients. The synergy between Bacon & Graham and SupplyOne was obvious from the start and made for a smooth transaction."

"In the ever-evolving landscape of packaging industry consolidation, our approach remains unwavering as does our commitment to work with family-run businesses. We prioritize our clients' needs, guiding them to find the perfect partners for their goals. With integrity and confidentiality at the forefront, we meticulously manage the sales process from start to finish.

Collaborating closely with owners like Craig can be deeply rewarding, fostering a level of trust and understanding that enriches the journey," emphasized Scott Daspin, Director at Triad Securities Corp.

About Bacon & Graham

Established in 1939, Bacon & Graham has transformed its business from silk manufacturing to become a comprehensive packaging distributor. Alongside conventional packaging items like corrugated boxes, stretch wrap, and tape, the company also offers automation equipment and related services to cater to diverse customer requirements. Bacon & Graham serves key industries such as food, industrial products, and building materials across the tri-state area.

About SupplyOne

SupplyOne is the largest independent supplier of corrugated and other value-added packaging products, equipment, and services in the U.S. It provides mid-sized manufacturers, food processors, medical and e-commerce companies industry-leading packaging programs, products, and supply chain solutions from a single point of contact to unlock efficiency and direct cost savings. With 18 corrugated production facilities and 52 distribution centers across North America, the company offers an international footprint of corrugated and packaging capabilities with a dedicated focus on local marketplaces. Each region services its customers directly, offering in-person sales support, inventory management and equipment service. Since its founding in 1998, SupplyOne has become the acquirer of choice for family-owned, privately held specialty corrugated packaging manufacturers and value-added packaging distributors.

About Triad Securities

Triad Securities Corp., a member of FINRA and SIPC, is a full-service, agency-only brokerage firm. We strive to provide superior and personalized investment banking and prime brokerage services to Private Companies, Hedge Funds, Family Offices and Registered Investment Advisors.

For more information, please contact Scott Daspin at 212-349-1004/[email protected] or visit us at .

