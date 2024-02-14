(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This Valentine's Day, get off on the right 'foot' with Kerasal® Foot Care. Treat yourself to the gift of Kerasal and

sweep your loved ones off their feet. Kerasal's best-selling line of Foot Repair products provides visible results and lasting improvements to feet of all ages, and sizes!

This Valentine's Day and every day after, pamper yourself and your loved ones with the at-home 'spa foot vacation' that will leave your feet extra attractive and silky-smooth, guaranteed to make that special Valentine's Day– and night– much more enjoyable.

Treat Your "Sole" and "Sole-mate" this Valentine's Day with Kerasal

Continue Reading

"During these cold winter months, struggling with dry and cracked feet is very common," says Whitney Kopp, Kerasal Brand Lead. "With Kerasal's lineup of foot care products, anyone can create the perfect at-home pedicure experience. This broad line of soothing products offers you and your 'Sole'-mate a way to have silky feet this Valentine's Day and throughout the year. Kerasal has something for everyone" adds Kopp.

Treat yourself and your loved ones to a Valentine's Day experience that even Cupid himself could not resist!

The Find Your "Sole-mate" Kerasal Valentine's Day Collection includes:



Kerasal® Intensive Foot RepairTM Ointment offers visible results in just 1 day. The Intensive Foot Repair ointment loosens hard, dry skin to exfoliate, deeply moisturize and soften severely dry skin & cracked heels. SRP is $8.84.

Kerasal Nighttime Intensive Foot Repair Ointment offers the same visible results in just 1 night with Lavender, Chamomile, and Essential Oils and works while you sleep. SRP is $11.99

Kerasal Nighttime Intensive Repair Foot MasksTM exfoliate and deeply moisturize dry skin while providing soothing warmth and a calming blend of lavender and chamomile essential oils. All this goodness is wrapped in a premium convenient and mess-free single-use slipper for one to wear for 20 minutes before bed or whenever in need of calming relaxation. SRP is $14.99 for a 2-pack

Kerasal Foot Therapy SoakTM helps feet look and feel better in just 1 soak. The Foot Therapy Soak soothes irritated skin and achy feet; hydrates and softens dry skin; and cleanses and deodorizes. It is enriched with Tree Tea Oil, Epsom Salt, and other skin-restoring nutrients. SRP is $9.97 Kerasal Intensive Repair Foot Peel is enriched with Peppermint, Lavender, Argan oil, and Botanical Extracts and is designed to soften and remove dead dry skin exfoliating and moisturizing cracked heels to reveal baby soft feet in 3- 5 days after the 60-minute treatment. SRP is $24.99 for a 2-pack.

In addition to these perfect Valentine's Day gifts, Kerasal offers a broad line of foot care products, including Kerasal Nighttime Renewal Fungal Nail Patches , Kerasal Multi-Purpose Nail Repair Patches , Kerasal Daily Defense Foot Wash with Tea Tree Oil, and more!

For more information and to buy Kerasal's Foot Care products, visit Kerasal's Amazon Store or check your local retailer.

About Kerasal

Kerasal is a complete foot care line that offers visible results. With Kerasal products, your feet will 'See A Visible Difference." For more information about products and to purchase online, visit the

Kerasal store page on Amazon .

Media Contact:

Stacey Bender

[email protected]

973-650-1218

SOURCE Kerasal