The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) Launches Town Hall Series

WASHINGTON, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) announces a series of town hall events aimed at addressing critical issues defining the upcoming 2024 election. These town halls will serve as platforms for discussion on themes shaping the national discourse, with a focus on amplifying and understanding political leaders' views and perspectives.

For updates on upcoming town halls and to access live virtual streams, please visit USHBC.

USHBC Town Hall w/ Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV)

Date:

Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Time: 2:00 PM EST

Location:

University of Texas AT Dallas - Davidson-Gundy Alumni Center

800 W Campbell Rd, Richardson, TX 75080

Description:

Join us for a pivotal discussion moderated by Javier Palomarez, President and CEO of the USHBC, featuring Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Americans Together; a new organization that is creating a platform to mobilize the sensible majority. This event marks a significant milestone in Senator Manchin's political journey as he embarks on a mission to empower moderate voices and bridge the gap between popular will and political outcomes. Discussions will explore key issues shaping the 2024 electoral landscape.

To Attend: Register by February 19, 2024 at tinyurl/USHBCManchin

Press:

Register to the above link and email [email protected] for press credentials and media avail opportunities with Senator Manchin and USHBC President & CEO Javier Palomarez

USHBC Town Hall w/ Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX)

Date: Sunday, February 25, 2024

Time: 2:30 PM EST

Location:

La Posada Hotel

1000 Zaragoza St, Laredo, TX 78040

Description:

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) will address the current state of South Texas to include issues such as the economy, energy independence, the correlation of national and local politics, current political climate, and the U.S./Mexico border in Laredo, Texas. Joining him will be Laredo Mayor Victor Treviño and Webb County Judge Tano E. Tijerina. The event will be moderated by Javier Palomarez, USHBC President and CEO.

To Attend: Register

by February 23, 2024 at

tinyurl/USHBCCruz

Press:

Register to the above link and email [email protected] for press credentials and media avail opportunities with Senator Cruz and USHBC President & CEO Javier Palomarez

About The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC):

The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is committed to promoting the economic empowerment and advancement of Hispanic businesses and communities across the nation. Through advocacy, education, and collaboration, the USHBC strives to create opportunities for growth and prosperity for all.

