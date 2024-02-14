Zerooutages Awarded Most Promising SDN Solutions Provider By CIO Review

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

ZeroOutages, an award-winning, global leader in delivering advanced SD-WAN network connectivity and security solutions, proudly announces the integration of globally deployed satellite internet service.

Amongst their growing number of industry awards is being recognized by CIO Review as the Most Promising SDN (Software-Defined Networking) Solutions Provider. The prestigious award underscores ZeroOutages' exceptional commitment to innovation and excellence in the realm of network connectivity.

The comprehensive article ( ) not only recognizes ZeroOutages' dedication to innovation but also highlights the transformative impact the company has had on providing a complete connectivity solution to businesses worldwide.

Technical Highlights from the Award and CIO Review Article:

ZeroOutages secures the Most Promising SDN Solutions Provider title for its groundbreaking contributions to SD-WAN technology validating the company's relentless commitment to advancing the SASE field through state-of-the-art and cutting-edge solutions.

ZeroOutages is acknowledged by industry experts for its relentless pursuit of excellence in network connectivity.

The CIO Review specifically highlights the positive impact of ZeroOutages' innovations on the industry landscape successfully setting new industry benchmarks for performance, security, and scalability.

ZeroOutages stands out for providing worldwide deployment of global Satellite Internet which can be seamlessly integrated with their award-winning SD-WAN solutions, offering businesses unparalleled connectivity options globally.

"We are deeply honored to receive the Most Promising SDN Solutions Provider award from CIO Review, recognizing the dedication of our team to innovation and excellence in network connectivity," expressed Daren French, VP of Business Operations at ZeroOutages. "The SASE vision of delivering networking and security capabilities within a unified, cloud-based SD-WAN solution is ideal for organizations to mitigate these challenges. "

ZeroOutages remains at the forefront of redefining the industry through its innovative approach to SD-WAN connectivity combined with worldwide deployment capability of their global Satellite Internet. The company's ongoing commitment ensures that businesses worldwide have access to secure, reliable, and scalable network solutions, incorporating the latest advancements in technology.

About ZeroOutages:

ZeroOutages is a trailblazing provider of SD-WAN network connectivity and security solutions, renowned for its unwavering commitment to innovation, reliability, and security. Our Global Satellite Internet with Integrated SD-WAN solution transcends industry boundaries, ensuring businesses worldwide can connect securely and seamlessly.

