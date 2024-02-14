(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Evocalize , the provider of industry-leading technology that powers many of the largest housing industry tech platforms and digital marketing tools - CMG Financial, Realtor , Moxiworks, Side , and many more - is excited to announce its newest partnership with Guaranteed Rate.

Guaranteed Rate is working with Evocalize to improve the way mortgage loan officers generate leads and get in front of referral partners. The platform will enable local, digital paid marketing to automatically launch targeted programs where buyers and referral partners spend time online, on Google, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Gmail and YouTube all at once.

"We're thrilled to announce our newest partnership with Guaranteed Rate. We share a vision to equip loan officers with the resources essential for growing and engaging their spheres, acquiring new customers, and growing their business," said Evocalize CEO, Matthew Marx. "Together, we're making it easy for their users to leverage their local data to automatically run highly sophisticated digital programs to generate their own leads. This is especially important given the pressures from the recently announced FCC/TCPA changes, and the need for loan officers to control their own lead generation and nurture efforts from first touch to funded loan!"

With Evocalize's Collaborative Marketing Platform , Guaranteed Rate will now offer access to industry-leading EVOLVE technology - real-time data for automation and machine learning algorithms to optimize performance across multiple ad platforms, ensuring that their messages are seen by the right people, in the right place, at the right time.

"This partnership presents a significant benefit for both Guaranteed Rate and our loan officers," said Guaranteed Rate Chief Marketing Officer, Andrew Pohlmann. "By partnering with Evocalize, we have an opportunity to provide a better experience with our MarTech stack to generate leads beyond display ads, and significantly cut costs on other less efficient marketing programs. The intelligent programs we'll put in place will generate quality leads for our teams by running automated, targeted local ads, without any effort from loan officers - all on brand, at scale, and fully compliant."

To see how Evocalize automates local digital marketing for 1,500,000+ loan officers, real estate agents and local operators to drive real business results, check out our interactive demo at evocalize .

Press contact:

Justin Ulrich

[email protected]

About Evocalize

Evocalize's Collaborative Marketing Platform is used by multi-location brands, technology platforms (like CRMs), and online marketplaces to equip their locations and users at scale with sophisticated, push-button easy digital marketing that drives real business results and revenue. Evocalize is a Meta Business Partner and a Google Business Partner. Evocalize's technology supports businesses across industries, including real estate, mortgage, insurance, financial services, restaurants, franchises, travel, and more. Evocalize is backed by Madrona Ventures Group, Move, Inc., Second Century Ventures and Habanero Ventures. For more information, visit evocalize .

SOURCE Evocalize