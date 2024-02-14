Barry Garapedian And Mag 7 Consulting Launch Podcast,“Game Changers,” To Uncover Key Principles Of Achievement In Life

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Barry Garapedian's All-New Podcast, "Game Changers: The Lessons You Never Learned in School"

Barry Garapedian and Mag 7 Consulting believe every person, whomever they are, can be incredibly successful with the right tools, encouragement and coaching.

MALIBU, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mag 7 Consulting proudly presents its latest venture, "Game Changers: The Lessons You Never Learned in School," a groundbreaking podcast series hosted by Barry Garapedian, President and CEO of Mag 7 Consulting. This dynamic podcast aims to provide valuable insights into the characteristics and practices of achievement in both business and life.

Barry Garapedian, a renowned figure in coaching, mentoring, and advisory services, brings his wealth of experience to the forefront in this enlightening podcast series. As the head of MAG 7 Consulting, a boutique firm specializing in guiding high-school and college-aged students, Garapedian has successfully distilled and codified essential principles that pave the way for achievement and success.

The MAG 7 program, developed by Garapedian, is designed to empower young individuals to unlock their highest potentials across all facets of life. "Game Changers" delves into these transformative principles, offering listeners a unique perspective on success that goes beyond traditional education.

Listeners can anticipate thought-provoking discussions, real-world anecdotes, and practical advice in each episode of "Game Changers." The podcast promises to be a valuable resource for anyone seeking to navigate the complexities of both personal and professional growth.

Episodes of "Game Changers" will be accessible on YouTube and all major podcasting platforms, ensuring a wide and diverse audience can benefit from the wealth of knowledge and experience shared by Barry Garapedian. The series kicks off with its inaugural episode titled "The Art of Connection Through Astonishment," where Garapedian explores the profound impact of connection on personal and professional success.

"I am incredibly excited to launch 'Game Changers' and share the invaluable lessons that have fueled my passion for empowering young minds,” said Garapedian.“This podcast is more than a platform-it's a journey into the transformative principles and untold stories that shape success in business and life. Through 'Game Changers,' I aim to inspire, guide, and instill a mindset that propels individuals toward their highest potentials. The lessons we explore go beyond the conventional, offering a fresh perspective on achievement that I believe will resonate with listeners of all ages."

"Game Changers: The Lessons You Never Learned in School" is set to become a go-to resource for those seeking inspiration, motivation, and practical guidance on their journey toward success. Tune in, subscribe, and join the conversation as Barry Garapedian and Mag 7 Consulting redefine the narrative of achievement.

About Barry Garapedian:

Barry Garapedian is the President and CEO of MAG 7 Consulting, a boutique coaching, mentoring, and advisory firm that caters to high-school and college-aged students. The MAG 7 program has distilled and codified key principles of achievement and paths to success which propel young people to meet their highest potentials in all aspects of life.

Barry spent 39 years as a Financial Advisor with Morgan Stanley, where he was Managing Director, a team founder, and the recipient of national recognition from The Financial Times and Barron's. Throughout his career on Wall Street, Barry worked closely with clients and their children. He looked to foster value that extended beyond a family's balance sheet, helping families create positive dynamics through strategic advice, practical guidance, and a forthright perspective.

