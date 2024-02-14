Anura Solutions Enhances Ad Fraud Protection With Search And Social Protecttm Now Supporting Taboola And Outbrain

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ad Fraud Solution

Anura's Search and Social ProtectTM is a sophisticated solution that defends against various types of digital ad fraud and now includes Taboola and Outbrain.

- Rich KahnMIDDLETOWN, DE, USA, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Anura Solutions Enhances Ad Fraud Protection with Search and Social Protect TM Now Supporting Taboola and OutbrainAnura Solutions is excited to announce a significant enhancement to its innovative Search and Social ProtectTM platform, now extending its capabilities to include Taboola and Outbrain, two of the most prominent native advertising networks. This integration is a strategic move to combat the prevalent issue of ad fraud in native advertising, where fraud rates hover around 15-20%.Anura's Search and Social ProtectTM is a sophisticated solution that defends against various types of digital ad fraud, including search fraud, competitor fraud, social fraud, and influencer fraud. It works by identifying fraudulent visitors and automatically hiding ads from these users on major platforms like Google, Microsoft Ads, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn. This proactive approach ensures that clients' advertisements are only displayed to genuine, interested users, enhancing the effectiveness and ROI of digital advertising campaigns.What sets Anura's Search and Social ProtectTM apart is its preemptive methodology. Once Anura marks a visitor as fraudulent, the system automatically prevents ads from being shown to these visitors, eliminating the need for clients to pursue refunds. This feature not only saves time but also ensures that advertising budgets are spent efficiently and effectively."Our integration of Search and Social ProtectTM with Taboola and Outbrain is a monumental step in fortifying our clients' advertising efforts against fraud in the native advertising space," said Rich Kahn, CEO of Anura Solutions. "This expansion reflects our commitment to providing comprehensive, proactive protection across all major advertising platforms. By automatically hiding ads from fraudulent visitors, we're not just detecting fraud; we're preventing it, ensuring our clients' investments are truly impactful."This development reaffirms Anura Solutions as a leader in the digital ad fraud protection industry, dedicated to offering its clients robust, proactive solutions across a wide range of advertising platforms.For further information about Anura Solutions and the Search and Social ProtectTM platform, please visit Anura.

Linda McCauley

Anura Solutions, LLC

+1 302-314-9273

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

YouTube