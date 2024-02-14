See The Speakers & Sponsors Joining The May 2024 Oilfield Water Markets Conference

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

May 8-9 Irving Convention Center

Confirmed Sponsors, Exhibitors, & Supporting Organizations As Of Feb. 14, 2024

Momentum is building for the most highly anticipated 2024 executive event in US oilfield water management, happening at the Irving Convention Center May 8-9!

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Oilfield Water Connection is pleased to recognize a strong, early group of sponsors and speakers who have already confirmed their participation in the 4th Annual Oilfield Water Markets Conference happening May 8-9, 2024 at the Irving Convention Center.

This conference is on track to gather 350+ produced water decision makers in-person and is the most highly anticipated executive event of 2024 in oilfield water management.

The speaker list is growing daily, and with great names already confirmed, the conference organizers have just placed a partial and preliminary speaker list on the conference website here .

The first round of speaker confirmations includes top E&P water managers, C-level water midstream executives, leading advisors, innovators, and analysts. Dozens more industry leaders will be added to the speaker lineup over the next several weeks. This conference will platform decision makers you want to hear from if you do business in produced water. And these voices will address the key factors shaping risks and opportunities for capital allocators in the sector. The topic agenda will be revealed in March and is being developed with input from top industry stakeholders.

New sponsors are also reserving their places at the conference regularly now. In fact, over 25 top firms and industry groups are already involved with the conference as sponsors, exhibitors or supporting organizations. The conference organizers wish to recognize the important contributions of these highly respected firms to the industry and thank them for their participation in the upcoming event. Attendees can look forward to learning more about the latest efforts undertaken by these companies to advance oilfield water management in the exhibit hall. As of mid-February, here are the entities who have taken their place as sponsors and supporting organizations at the conference:

- B3 Insight (Platinum & VIP Dinner Sponsor)

- WaterBridge (Ranch Water Reception Sponsor)

- RWI Enhanced Evaporation (Gold, Break, Case Study Sponsor)

- JGL Solutions (Gold & Lanyard)

- Primus Line (Gold)

- e3 Solutions (Gold)

- Sterling Hose, Reel & Supply LLC (Gold)

- TruClear Water Solutions (Silver, Coffee)

- O'Melveny (Silver, Charging Station)

- Jackson Walker LLP (Silver)

- Kelly Hart & Hallman, LLP (Silver)

- Winston & Strawn LLP (Silver)

- Evaporation King (Silver)

- Core Linepipe (Silver)

- ITC Industrial Tax Consulting (Silver)

- ISCO (Silver)

- Velocity Water Solutions (Bronze, Notebook)

- CarboNet (Bronze, Case Study)

- Aureus (Bronze)

- CIP Chemical Injection Partners (Bronze)

- Railroad Commission of Texas (Exhibitor)

- Permian Basin Water Management Council (Supporting Organization)

- Upstream Calendar (Supporting Organization)

- Oilfield Water Weekly (Supporting Organization)

- Infill Thinking (Supporting Organization)

- Petroleum Connection (Supporting Organization)

If you work in produced water, there is no more effective use of your time this May 8-9 than networking with hundreds of the sector's top decision makers in Irving. Make sure your presence is felt in May 2024 as the industry comes together for important dialog, networking, and knowledge sharing!

Early registration rates are available online here through March 31st. At the same link, interested parties can review and sign up for the remaining sponsorship opportunities.



