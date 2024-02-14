Sabancı Holding Opens Its First European Technology Center In Munich

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Mr. Cenk Alper, CEO of Sabancı HoldingNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sabancı Holding , a global conglomerate focusing on energy and climate technologies, advanced material technologies and digital technologies, has inaugurated the Sabancı Technology Center in Munich, Germany. The state-of-the-art facility will serve as a hub for innovation and research for Sabancı Group companies Çimsa and Kordsa. Positioned in Munich, renowned for its robust innovation ecosystem, the center aims to extend the group's research and development, technology and sustainable product development capabilities on the international platform.Situated within the premises of the Technical University of Munich (TUM), the Sabancı Technology Center is poised to become a symbol of robust university-industry collaboration in Europe. Joint research and development endeavors with TUM, a leading European university, will facilitate the transformation of groundbreaking ideas into tangible products.Mr. Cenk Alper , CEO of Sabancı Holding, emphasized the significance of innovation within the corporate culture. He stated, "Innovation, research and development are among the top priorities at Sabancı. The Sabancı Technology Center, alongside our existing 7 R&D and technology centers, signifies our commitment to advance technology and innovation. Our growing patent count, currently at 1338, underscores our dedication to pushing the boundaries of knowledge."Alper continued: "Our approach to innovation places a strong emphasis on industry-university collaborations. The Composite Technologies Center of Excellence (KTMM), a groundbreaking collaboration between Sabancı University and Kordsa, exemplifies our commitment. Our Enerjisa companies are also a member of the MIT Energy Initiative Future Energy Systems Center in the United States. By extending our university-industry collaborations to Europe through the Sabancı Technology Center, located within the esteemed TUM, we anticipate creating new success stories in sustainable and technology-intensive sectors such as advanced building materials, composite technologies, and construction reinforcement.”Key Features of the Sabancı Technology Center are:-Cutting-Edge Laboratories: The center is equipped with 8 specialized laboratories fostering advanced research in fields such as advanced building materials, composite technologies, and construction reinforcement.-Global Workforce: With a diverse team comprising professionals from 6 different nations, the Sabancı Technology Center embodies international collaboration and expertise.-Market Impact: Innovative products developed through rigorous research will be produced in Çimsa and Kordsa factories and will be offered again to the European market by the dedicated teams at the Sabancı Technology Center.For more information, visit the website at

