Giriraj Singh Slams Lalu-Tejashwi, Says People Are With PM Modi

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna Feb 14 (IANS) Union Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Giriraj Singh, slammed RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his son Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday, saying that the people of Bihar and the country have shown their dedication towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

When asked if the Yadav and Muslim population are higher in Bihar as per the caste-based survey, Giriraj Singh told mediapersons in his home constituency Begusarai:“It would not affect the NDA in Bihar. Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav are trying to form a MY (Muslim-Yadav) equation, but the people of the state and the country are dedicated towards PM Narendra Modi.”

Singh also alleged that Tejashwi Yadav has a dual character.

“Tejashwi Yadav is a kind of leader who says something and does something else. He has become a victim of slip of tongue. In his attempt to criticise Modi, he abused the entire Gujarati community. But later he apologised for his statement. This shows his dual character. He abuses people for votes and apologises in court later,” the minister said.

On Rahul Gandhi's possible joint rally with Tejashwi Yadav in Kaimur on February 16, Singh said:“Such rallies would lead to nothing. Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav did the same in the past, but people saw what happened. They do not have votes, as votes are with the people and they are with PM Narendra Modi.”

--IANS

ajk/arm