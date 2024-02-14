GCC Stocks See Mixed Performances Amid Tensions and Earnings

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) The GCC stock market saw mixed performance today, with geopolitical developments and oil price fluctuations closely monitored by investors.

The Saudi stock market emerged as a strong performer in the region, buoyed by earnings results from Saudi Awwal Bank which reported a 45% increase in profits, driving its shares up. Alrajhi and Alinma Banks shares also saw gains, contributing to the market's increase. Other stocks saw volatile trading such as Savola which saw its shares rebound after a strong decline yesterday. Additionally, the Saudi stock market could remain strong thanks to the continuing growth in the local non-oil economy.

The Dubai stock market experienced volatility today and came under some pressure with major stocks declining. However, it remained relatively flat after a strong decline this week.

The Abu Dhabi stock market was relatively quiet today, following some gains yesterday. Dana Gas shares continued to decline after a 12% drop in 2023 net profits. The fluctuations in the oil market and uncertainty in the energy sector could continue to affect market sentiment as it remains at risk after days of price corrections. The Abu Dhabi stock market was down for 3 weeks.

Best Regards





MENAFN14022024006667014463ID1107851561