HFZA to showcase competitive advantages & opportunities for investors at Gulfood 2024

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications)

Sharjah, Feb 14, 2024



The Hamriyah Freezone Authority (HFZA) has announced it is participating in the 29th edition of Gulfood 2024, the world's largest food and beverages event taking place at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from February 19 to 23.



The upcoming edition, the biggest in the fair’s three-decade history, brings together more than 5,500 exhibitors, an elite group of policymakers, and leading food and beverage companies worldwide.



Taking part through a special pavilion, HFZA looks forward to introducing exhibitors and visitors to its benefits and competitive services, facilities, cutting-edge infrastructure, business incentives, and customs facilitation and logistics tailored for investors.



It also seeks to showcase its efforts as a key contributor to promoting food trade in the UAE and advancing the goals of the National Food Security Strategy 2051. In addition, the Authority will highlight its vital role as a top destination for enabling companies and global brands in the food industry to access promising opportunities in local and regional markets.



During the event, the free zone will shed light on the promising opportunities and prospects that exist within the food industry in Sharjah and promote its flagship initiative (Food Park).



Covering an area of 11 million square feet and housing more than 1,700 food companies, HFZA’s Food Park provides not just land, warehouses, offices, and facilities, but also delivers competitive advantages and cutting-edge services designed for investors. This includes streamlined import and export processes to countries globally.



HE Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of Hamriyah Free Zone Authority, stressed that HFZA’s annual participation in Gulfood is a strategic effort aimed at attracting specialized, high-quality investments in the sector. Recognized as a leading destination for food and beverage companies globally, the free zone excels in providing a series of services and benefits that align with international best practices.



Al Mazrouei added that HFZA’s Food Park hosts over 1,700 local and international companies within the food and beverage sector, offering exceptional business support services and facilitating connections with regional suppliers. Moreover, its operational system is special for its efficiency, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness, accommodating companies of various sizes.







MENAFN14022024006976014991ID1107851551