UAE Family Conglomerate Al Masaood Selects SAP to Digitally Transform Across Three Key Business Verticals

(MENAFN- Wallis Public Relations) Abu Dhabi, UAE — 14 February 2024 — Al Masaood Group, one of Abu Dhabi’s largest integrated industrial, commercial, and service organisations with over five decades of growth across 18 market segments, is transforming into an intelligent enterprise through the deployment of cloud-based solutions from global technology company SAP SE (NYSE: SAP).



With a specific focus on the automotive, industrial, and property teams, SAP’s solutions help deliver to Al Masaood Group a single source of real-time information across its entire enterprise, automating and centralizing key business processes for greater efficiency and more informed decision-making. As human capital development is a key priority for the Group, Al Masaood will also deploy SAP SuccessFactors to help reduce manual HR processes and create a holistic view of its growing workforce, from recruitment to career development and succession planning.



Another area of joint focus for Al Masaood Group is sustainability, with the trading organization delivering a wide range of innovative and sustainable industrial solutions, such as eco-friendly modular buildings, mobile solar applications, solar-powered EV charging units, and hydrogen system development.



Fundamental to Al Masaood Group’s strategy is SAP’s 50+ years of industry expertise leveraged within SAP’s solutions, including sector-specific software to manage automotive sales and services as well as property, industrial and marine services, in line with the company’s diverse business interests. Al Masaood’s aim to become an intelligent enterprise will also see the deployment of RISE with SAP to benefit from cloud computing strategies as well as S/4HANA Private Cloud Edition for enterprise resource planning.



“All of the sectors in which we operate are highly competitive, and SAP’s embedded industry expertise was a major factor in Al Masaood Group’s decision-making,” said Meiraj Hussain, Head of Corporate Support, Al Masaood Group. “In areas of our business such as customer experiences, human capital, financial processes, and reporting, we anticipate significant cost savings through automation, deployment of AI-enabled processes, and a single, centralized view of our entire organization so we can quickly capitalize on new growth opportunities and make real-time, informed business decisions”.



“Highly diverse conglomerates such as Al Masaood Group present significant opportunities for SAP to leverage our decades of industry-specific and regional expertise to optimize business processes and enhance operational efficiency,” said Sergio Maccotta, Senior Vice President, Middle East Africa, South, SAP. “With a commitment to empower and transform each aspect of its organization through technology, Al Masaood Group is set to become one of the UAE’s most innovative private sector organizations.”









