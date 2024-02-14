Adjustable Bed Base and Bed Set Market Size, Trends & Outlook 2024-2032

(MENAFN- Meridian Market Consultants) The Reports and Insights, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Adjustable Bed Base and Bed Set Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032”. The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global Adjustable Bed Base and Bed Set Market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.



Report Highlights:



How big is the Adjustable Bed Base and Bed Set Market?



The global adjustable bed base and bed set market size reached US$ 7.6 billion in 2023. Looking forward, Reports and Insights expects the market to reach US$ 17.3 billion in 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6% during 2024-2032.



What is Adjustable Bed Base and Bed Set?



An adjustable bed base, also known as a power bed or adjustable bed frame, is a versatile sleep solution designed for customizable comfort and support. It typically comprises a motorized frame that enables independent adjustment of the head and foot sections, allowing users to find various sleeping or lounging positions. When combined with a compatible mattress, an adjustable bed set merges ergonomic design with technological features, providing users with the ability to effortlessly discover their preferred sleep or relaxation posture. These sets are favoured for their potential health benefits, including enhanced circulation and relief for issues like snoring or acid reflux, offering a tailored and adaptable sleeping experience.



Request for a sample copy with detail analysis:



What are the growth prospects and trends in the Adjustable Bed Base and Bed Set industry?



The market for adjustable bed bases and bed sets market growth is propelled by increasing consumer demand for personalized sleep solutions that provide both comfort and health advantages. These products, equipped with motorized frames enabling independent adjustments of the head and foot sections, are gaining popularity for their flexibility in accommodating diverse sleep positions and addressing specific health issues such as snoring and acid reflux. Ongoing innovations, combining ergonomic design with advanced technology, characterize the market. With consumers placing a premium on customizable sleep experiences, the adjustable bed base and bed set market growth is expected to continue expanding, with manufacturers prioritizing feature enhancements to meet diverse consumer needs in the dynamic sleep industry.



What is included in market segmentation?



The report has segmented the market into the following categories:



By Product Type:



Adjustable Bed Base

Split King

Split Queen

Full Size

Twin XL

Others

Bed Set

Mattress

Bed Frame

Pillows

Others



By Distribution Channel:



Offline Retail Stores

Online Retail Channels



By End Use:



Residential

Commercial (Hotels, Hospitals, Others)



Segmentation By Region:



North America



United States

Canada



Europe



Germany

The U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Poland

BENELUX

NORDIC

Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

South Africa

United Arab Emirates

Israel



Who are the key players operating in the industry?



The report covers the major market players including:



Leggett & Platt, Incorporated

Sleep Number Corporation

Tempur Sealy International, Inc.

Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC

Reverie

Ergomotion

Craftmatic

Rize Adjustable Beds

Glideaway

Fashion Bed Group

PragmaBed

Boyd Sleep

Classic Brands

Mantua Manufacturing Co.

Adjustable Comfort



Read Full Report:



If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.



